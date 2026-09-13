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Home / Punjab / Mismanagement led to crisis, says Punjab BJP leader Sunil Jakhar

Mismanagement led to crisis, says Punjab BJP leader Sunil Jakhar

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:44 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar. File
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Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has targeted the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the state’s power situation, alleging that mismanagement and financial handling of the power corporation have contributed to the ongoing crisis.

In a social media message, Jakhar said the government had financially weakened the power corporation to serve its political interests, leaving Punjab facing the threat of blackouts. He claimed industrial units were facing prolonged power cuts and domestic consumers were also experiencing long outages. According to Jakhar, the situation reflected poor management and financial damage to the power corporation.

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Jakhar also alleged that the electricity shortage was affecting Punjab’s economy and said farmers were not receiving adequate power supply even at night, let alone during the day, when irrigation requirements had increased because of the weak monsoon.

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He warned that the situation could become more difficult for Punjab’s power sector in the coming period.

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