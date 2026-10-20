Missing 106 acres of land of Punjab National Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (PNFC) a closed industrial unit of Punjab government in Nangal has been located. The Tribune had first reported the missing land of the unit. As per the documents available with The Tribune the revenue officials of Nangal led by SDM Sachin Pathak have found that about 72 kanals of the missing last was in possession of Primo Chemicals previously known as Punjab Alkalis and Chemicals Ltd. (PACL). The PACL unit was sold by previous Congress government and new management changed its name to Primo Chemicals.

The issue first came into focus in 2025 when the Official Liquidator, appointed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, flagged discrepancies between successive jamabandis (revenue records) and the land available at the site. In a letter dated March 22, 2025, the liquidator sought the SDM's intervention, pointing out that the company's landholding recorded in the 2008-09 jamabandi did not tally with subsequent records and the physical position on the ground. The shortfall of around 15.25 acres raised by the liquidator. The land is estimated to be worth more than Rs 3 crore per acre at prevailing government rates.

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In a report submitted official liquidator on September 17, the SDM Nangal has now stated that PNFC recorded holding stands at 854 kanal and three marla, equivalent to 106.89 revenue acres, after accounting for land acquired for a highway project and correcting discrepancies in village revenue records.

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A six-member committee headed by Nangal Tehsildar Summit Singh Dhillon conducted a joint inspection and measurement on September 15.

According to the report, the state government had originally conveyed 891 kanal and 18 marla, or 111.48 revenue acres, to PNFC in villages Ajouli and Maida Majra. Of this, 36 kanal and 15 marla was acquired by the Union Government for the construction of a road overbridge at Ajouli Mor on NH-503. After excluding the acquired portion, the company's recorded holding was calculated at 855 kanal and three marla.

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The fresh survey found that 780 kanal and 13 marla, equivalent to 97.41 acres, falls within the factory's boundary wall. Another 74 kanal and 10 marla, or 9.31 acres, lies outside the wall in two separate strips.

The eastern strip measures 36 kanal and five marla and lies between the boundary wall and electricity poles of National Fertilizers Limited. The western strip measures 38 kanal and five marla and extends between the factory wall and the premises from adjoining industrial plots. This strip also includes an approach road used by Primo Chemicals Limited.

The status of the western strip has emerged as a key issue in determining the assets available for liquidation. A 1986 coordination agreement between PNFC and Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Limited, the predecessor of Primo Chemicals, provided for land exchanges and use of land for an approach road. However, the SDM noted that the agreement was not registered and the proposed transfers were not incorporated into revenue records. The land therefore continues to be recorded in PNFC’s name.

The report suggested that the western strip, including the approach road, could be treated as a PNFC asset for liquidation purposes.

The High Court ordered the closure and liquidation of PNFCL on August 28, 2001. However, the matter was still lingering due incomplete land records of PNFC unit. The report if accepted can pave way of liquidation of closed unit.