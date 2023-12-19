Missing farmer’s body found

Abohar: The body of a 27-year-old farmer, identified as Sunil Sonu, was recovered from a common pond after the panchayat in Maujgarh village near here took up the de-silting task on Monday. His family said he had left his home 10 years ago without informing them. OC
Rs 5 lakh ransom call
Ropar: A Municipal Councillor from Ropar allegedly received a ransom call in the name of gangster Goldy Brar here on Sunday. The police said the caller demanded Rs 5 lakh from the councillor on a WhatsApp call.
