Missing man's body found

Abohar: The police have recovered the body of a man, 50, from a canal in Bakainwala village near the Indo-Pak border. The deceased has been identified as Daya Prasad, a former employee of the Veterinary Department, who went missing on Wednesday. His son, Shiv Kumar, was contacted after examining the diary that was found in the deceased’s pocket, the police said. OC
Sandhu assumes charge
Chandigarh: Punjab State Forest Development Corporation Limited on Thursday got a new vice-chairman when Gurdev Singh Sandhu assumed charge of the post in the presence of the Forest & Wildlife Preservation Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak at the forest complex in Sector 68, Mohali. Expressing his confidence in Sandhu, the minister said he would chalk out development centric plans for the department to increase the forest cover in the state. TNS
3 waterworks to be renovated
Muktsar: Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Thursday laid the foundation stones for the renovation of three waterworks in Mehrajwala, Madrassa and Gandhar villages here. She said these waterworks were made about 25 years ago and now nearly Rs 5 crore were now being spent on their renovation. TNS
Speaker expresses grief
Chandigarh: Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Ratan Singh Kakar Kalan. In a press communique, the Speaker stated that AAP’s Shahkot in-charge, was an honest leader. He said Ratan Singh was admitted to the hospital due to a stomach infection and died during the treatment. The deceased had contested the 2022 Assembly poll from Shahkot segment .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...