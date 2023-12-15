Missing man's body found

Tribune News Service

Abohar: The police have recovered the body of a man, 50, from a canal in Bakainwala village near the Indo-Pak border. The deceased has been identified as Daya Prasad, a former employee of the Veterinary Department, who went missing on Wednesday. His son, Shiv Kumar, was contacted after examining the diary that was found in the deceased’s pocket, the police said. OC

Sandhu assumes charge

Chandigarh: Punjab State Forest Development Corporation Limited on Thursday got a new vice-chairman when Gurdev Singh Sandhu assumed charge of the post in the presence of the Forest & Wildlife Preservation Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak at the forest complex in Sector 68, Mohali. Expressing his confidence in Sandhu, the minister said he would chalk out development centric plans for the department to increase the forest cover in the state. TNS

3 waterworks to be renovated

Muktsar: Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Thursday laid the foundation stones for the renovation of three waterworks in Mehrajwala, Madrassa and Gandhar villages here. She said these waterworks were made about 25 years ago and now nearly Rs 5 crore were now being spent on their renovation. TNS

Speaker expresses grief

Chandigarh: Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Ratan Singh Kakar Kalan. In a press communique, the Speaker stated that AAP’s Shahkot in-charge, was an honest leader. He said Ratan Singh was admitted to the hospital due to a stomach infection and died during the treatment. The deceased had contested the 2022 Assembly poll from Shahkot segment .

