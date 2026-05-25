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Home / Punjab / Missing man’s body found on Kotkapura road in Punjab

Missing man’s body found on Kotkapura road in Punjab

Had been campaigning for BJP candidate

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Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 08:10 AM May 25, 2026 IST
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Deceased Amandeep Singh
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A 35-year-old man, who went missing after campaigning for a BJP candidate in Moga a few days ago, was found dead at a vacant plot on the Kotkapura road today.

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The deceased has been identified as Amandeep Singh of Mehme Singh Wala village. According to his family, Amandeep had been campaigning for his friend Krishan Saini, who is contesting the municipal election from Ward No. 15 as a BJP candidate. They claimed that Amandeep left for his village around 7:30 pm on May 21 after campaigning, but did not reach home.

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On Sunday, the body was recovered from a vacant plot near the railway overbridge.

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The police said a missing person report had already been registered. After the recovery of the body, a case of murder has been registered and investigation is underway.

The police ruled out any political rivalry behind the murder. “As per preliminary investigation, the deceased first had an argument with a watchman and later he was found dead,” said a senior police officer.

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