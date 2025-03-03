DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Missing man’s severed head found in drain

Missing man’s severed head found in drain

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Sangrur, Updated At : 02:00 AM Mar 03, 2025 IST
The severed head of man who worked for a private company near here was found in a drain on Sunday. Deceased Rakesh Kumar (35) had been missing since February 18.

Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Kaithi village in Aurangabad district of Bihar, filed a police complaint on Saturday that his brother Rakesh Kumar had been missing and his mobile phone was also switched off since February 18. He said Rakesh lived with Ajay Ram at Partap Nagar in Sangrur.

Mukesh expressed suspicion that Ajay Ram, his daughter Priya and son Akash Ram, who also hailed from Kaithi village in Bihar, might have murdered his brother for money.

City police station SHO Inspector Manpreet Singh said the police had arrested Ajay Ram in connection with the case, while Priya and Akash Ram were on the run. Ajay was produced in a court that remanded him in police custody for two days, he added.

He said the head of Rakesh Kumar was found in a drain along the Sohian-Sunam road, but the remaining part of his body was yet to be recovered.

The accused have been booked under Sections 103(2) and 61(2) of the BNS.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
