Missing man’s severed head found in drain

The severed head of man who worked for a private company near here was found in a drain on Sunday. Deceased Rakesh Kumar (35) had been missing since February 18.

Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Kaithi village in Aurangabad district of Bihar, filed a police complaint on Saturday that his brother Rakesh Kumar had been missing and his mobile phone was also switched off since February 18. He said Rakesh lived with Ajay Ram at Partap Nagar in Sangrur.

Mukesh expressed suspicion that Ajay Ram, his daughter Priya and son Akash Ram, who also hailed from Kaithi village in Bihar, might have murdered his brother for money.

Advertisement

City police station SHO Inspector Manpreet Singh said the police had arrested Ajay Ram in connection with the case, while Priya and Akash Ram were on the run. Ajay was produced in a court that remanded him in police custody for two days, he added.

He said the head of Rakesh Kumar was found in a drain along the Sohian-Sunam road, but the remaining part of his body was yet to be recovered.

Advertisement

The accused have been booked under Sections 103(2) and 61(2) of the BNS.