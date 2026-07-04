Missing Moga girl’s body found near canal, police register case

Two days after recovering the body of a young woman from a canal, the local police have officially registered a case following the identification of the deceased.

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The victim, identified as 24-yar-old Harleen Kaur of Rode village of Moga district, who had left her home to attend IELTS coaching classes in Baghapurana two days back, reportedly died by suicide due to alleged harassment by a youth from her village.

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According to sources, the matter came to light after the girl’s body was discovered along the banks of a canal in the area. Initially, the police were unable to identify the victim. In an attempt to establish her identity, photographs of the body were circulated on various social media platforms. Upon seeing the images online, the victim's father immediately approached the authorities, unfolding the details behind her disappearance.

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The victim's family has accused a local youth, Yadwinder Singh from their village of severe harassment and mental torture, which they allege drove the young woman to take her own life.

Following the formal identification, the police have registered a case against the accused youth under relevant sections. A thorough investigation is under way to determine the exact sequence of events leading up to the tragedy, said Manjinder Singh, the investigation officer in the case.