Missing revenue records of 14 Nangal villages delays NH-503 four-lane project

Missing revenue records of 14 villages in Nangal subdivision have emerged as a major hurdle in the implementation of the proposed four-laning of the Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal stretch of National Highway 503.

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The four-lane project was approved by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) last year. Punjab Education and Local Bodies Minister Harjot Singh Bains has repeatedly hailed the approval of the project, stating that it would improve connectivity and reduce accidents on the heavily congested highway.

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However, official sources told The Tribune that the issuance of the land acquisition notification for the project has been delayed because the original revenue records of 14 villages falling within the proposed alignment are missing.

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Senior revenue officials associated with the project said the department was now considering issuing the land acquisition notification for the remaining villages while excluding the affected 14 villages. The proposal, however, would require the approval of the NHAI before it can be implemented.

SDM Nangal Sachin Pathak when contacted admitted that the work of land acquisition for four laning of Kiratpur Sahib Nangal national highway had been stalled due to non-availability of revenue record of 14 villages from the region. Efforts are being made by resolve the impasse, he said.

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Although the highway project received approval last year, work has yet to commence due to the unresolved land ownership issues. The existing two-lane road carries heavy traffic and has witnessed a rising number of accidents over the years, making its expansion a long-standing demand of residents.

The issue has also affected other government projects including the proposed Judicial Court Complex at Nangal.

Although the district administration has gotten an FIR registered in case of missing land record no further action has been taken.

In a recent public notice, the Tehsildar, Nangal, informed residents that the land acquisition process for the court complex had commenced but ownership records relating to Khasra numbers 401, 402 and 403 in village Nikku Nangal were unavailable. The notice invited individuals possessing certified ownership documents to submit them before June 6.

The notice further stated that if no objections or ownership documents are received, the land could be declared government property under Section 42(3)(b) read with Clause 4 of the Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1887.

Administrative sources said the absence of original revenue records has severely affected governance in the subdivision. Apart from delaying major infrastructure projects, the missing records have hindered routine land mutations, demarcations and acquisition proceedings.

Over the past few years, the administration attempted to reconstruct the missing records with the assistance of retired revenue officials and technical experts. However, officials admitted that the exercise failed to restore complete ownership details.

“The administration attempted reconstruction through retired revenue officers and modern survey techniques, but several gaps remained. Development projects continue to suffer because ownership of many parcels cannot be conclusively established,” a senior official said on condition of anonymity.

The missing records relate to the villages of Sehjowal, Meghpur, Manakour, Ajouli, Nikku Nangal, Nangali, Kalsera, Bandlehri, Dukli, Jol, Sagatpur, Kulgran, Bhatton and Daroli.

Officials also expressed concern that the disappearance of revenue records has encouraged encroachments on government land in parts of the Nangal area. They believe that bringing disputed land under government control would help curb illegal occupation while facilitating public infrastructure projects.