Missing youth’s body found

Our Correspondent

Abohar: The police have found the body of Sunil Kumar from the Malukpura distributary canal. He went missing from South Avenue three days ago. Sunil had been working at a medicine shop. Cops said his motorcycle was found outside Kala Tibba village on Friday. OC

Two books released

Ludhiana: Two books ‘Khair Punjan Paanian Di’ and ‘Sur Taal’, authored by Punjabi poet Gurbhajan Gill, were released by the Punjab Adhyayan Kendra here on Saturday. Scholar Ishitaq Ahmed, economist Dr SS Johl, former GNDU VC, Dr SP Singh, and poet Dr Surjit Patar were present on the occasion. TNS

Man dies of drug overdose

Sriganganagar: A man was found dead in a coach of a train that arrived from Bathinda on Saturday. GRP SHO Dharampal Ledha said the deceased was identified as Sukhjinder Singh (29) of Chugh Kalan village, Nandgarh, Bathinda. Prima facie it appeared that Sukhjinder died due to drug overdose. OC

Poppy husk, opium seized

Abohar: The police have seized 20 kg of poppy husk and 100 gm of opium from Sunil Kumar of Azeemgarh. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect. The suspect said he took to drug peddling after losing job of a private bus conductor.