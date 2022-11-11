Missing youth's body found in canal, 6 booked

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 10

The body of 22-year-old Paras Soni, who went missing four days ago, was found today in Malukpura minor sub-canal. The police have booked 6 persons, including Soni’s wife for abetting his suicide, on a statement by his father Hari Bhagat.

Bhagat told the police that Paras was married last year and had a daughter. Paras’s wife Renu went to her parents’ home four months back but did not return. A few days ago, Paras went to his father-in-law but was insulted by him.

Soni had reportedly left his house on November 6 and sent a message in to his cousin that he was ending life by jumping into the canal. His mobile phone, footwear and spectacles were later found on the banks of the canal.

#abohar