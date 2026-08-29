‘Mission Clean Punjab’ drive kicks off in city; special focus on residential areas in Amritsar

A 10-day “Mission Clean Punjab” was launched simultaneously across all five Assembly constituencies of Amritsar on Saturday as part of a state-wide cleanliness drive initiated by the Local Government Department.

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The campaign, which will continue till September 8, focuses on removing accumulated garbage from public places, improving sanitation, clearing areas affected by waste, removing encroachments that hinder cleanliness and creating awareness about responsible waste management.

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In Amritsar, the campaign was launched at multiple locations with the participation of MLAs, elected representatives and officials of the Municipal Corporation Amritsar (MCA).

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In the South Assembly constituency, MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar participated in the drive along with Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Jai Inder Singh. In the Central constituency, MLA Ajay Gupta led the campaign along with Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatia. In the West constituency, MLA Dr Jasbir Singh Sandhu participated along with Assistant Commissioner Daljit Singh, while East constituency MLA Jeevjot Kaur joined the drive with Assistant Commissioner Vishal Wadhawan.

In the North constituency, Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman Karamjit Singh Rinku coordinated the cleanliness activities.

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The elected representatives urged residents to actively participate in keeping their neighbourhoods, streets, markets and public places clean. MCA sanitation teams and field officials were deployed at various locations to supervise the operations and ensure effective utilisation of sanitation workers, machinery and other resources.

During the 10-day drive, special focus will be laid on cleaning roadsides, removing accumulated garbage, improving sanitation in markets and residential areas, preventing littering and creating awareness about the proper disposal of domestic and commercial waste.

The campaign will also seek greater coordination among the civic body, elected representatives, sanitation workers, market associations, resident welfare associations, educational institutions, NGOs, voluntary organisations and residents.

The MCA appealed to residents to make the campaign a “people’s movement”, stressing that cleanliness could not be ensured through government agencies alone and required active public participation.

Residents have been urged not to dump garbage on roads, streets, vacant plots or public places and to hand over household waste to the authorised door-to-door collection system. They have also been asked to segregate wet and dry waste at source, keep areas around shops and markets clean, avoid littering, refrain from dumping construction material on public land and cooperate with sanitation workers and MCA teams.

MC officials said residents should not view the campaign merely as a 10-day exercise but should adopt cleanliness as a daily civic responsibility.

Mayor Bhatia appealed to traders, market associations, youth groups, NGOs, educational institutions and social organisations to participate actively in cleanliness activities during the campaign.