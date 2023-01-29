Mistaking cops for gangsters, trader opens fire, 2 hurt

Tribune News Service

Moga, January 28

Two police personnel in plain clothes were injured on Saturday when a local businessman fired shots at them suspecting them to be gangsters.

The businessman, Sahil, alias Landi, a resident of old town area, is running a medicine store. Recently, he had got threats to life from a gangster, identified as Harry, a police official said.

On Saturday, a police team of the Counter Intelligence wing from Bathinda led by Inspector Paramjit Singh came to Moga to meet Sahil and inquire into the allegations of threats to his life.

When the police team was asking about Sahil from local people near the Green Field Colony, Sahil and his associates came to the spot. Sahil fired a shot at them from his father’s .12 bore gun, suspecting them to be gangsters.

Two policemen and one passerby sustained pellet injuries. They were rushed to District Hospital for treatment. The doctors who attended to them said they were out of danger.

SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said Sahil had been taken into custody. “We are registering a criminal case regarding the incident as per the law,” he said.

At the time of filing the report, a team of the local police from the City-II police station led by SHO Lakshman Singh was inquiring into the incident.

Surinder Singh told the local media that the shot was fired “mistakenly” by his son. “Since, we have been facing threats to life from the gangsters; my son got nervous and fired the shot with the barrel facing downwards. The barrel was not pointed straight to kill anybody. It was pointed downwards and the shot was fired in self-defence,” he claimed.

He has demanded from the SSP to inquire into the incident thoroughly and also find out why the sleuths of the Counter Intelligence came in plain clothes.