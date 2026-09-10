DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / ‘Mitti De Putt’ star Dev Kharoud and Vikramjeet Virk bring Punjabi cinema to Karnal

‘Mitti De Putt’ star Dev Kharoud and Vikramjeet Virk bring Punjabi cinema to Karnal

Punjabi star Dev Kharoud, Karnal-based Punabi star Vikramjeet Virk, actress Sharan Kaur, singer Tanvi Sharma and other members of the film’s cast interact with students

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 07:05 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The film will be released on September 18 worldwide. Photo: @VikramjeetVirk/X
Advertisement

Punjabi cinema came alive on the campus of Guru Nanak Khalsa College as the star cast of film “Mitti De Putt” received a warm welcome during a promotional visit on Thursday in the college premises.

Punjabi star Dev Kharoud, Karnal-based Punabi star Vikramjeet Virk, actress Sharan Kaur, singer Tanvi Sharma and other members of the film’s cast interacted with students and spoke about the film’s social message of encouraging the younger generation to remain connected with their roots and soil.

Advertisement

With the auditorium packed with enthusiastic students, the interaction offered a glimpse into the film’s message even before its release. Trailer of the movie was also screened in the auditorium which charged the students.

Advertisement

College Management Committee president Sardar Kanwarjit Singh Prince welcomed the entire film team. He said the film is expected to offer more than entertainment, carrying a meaningful message for students, intellectuals and society at large.

Vikramjeet Virk said that the film will be released on September 18 worldwide. “We wish all our fans to watch this movie not only for entertainment, but also for connecting with their roots and Punjabi culture,” he added.

Advertisement

Dev Kharoud said he felt a strong sense of belonging on visiting Khalsa College and connected warmly with the students. Describing Mitti De Putt as a social film, he said its central message was about encouraging the younger generation to remain connected with their roots.

He also urged students to watch the film in theatres after its release, saying that the story has been made with a larger social purpose. The film has been directed by R Malkana, while produced by Iqbal Cheema and Amar Hundal.

College Principal Dr Chuhar Singh welcomed the artistes and said films carrying positive and constructive messages can play an important role in guiding society.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts