‘Mitti De Putt’ star Dev Kharoud and Vikramjeet Virk bring Punjabi cinema to Karnal

Punjabi cinema came alive on the campus of Guru Nanak Khalsa College as the star cast of film “Mitti De Putt” received a warm welcome during a promotional visit on Thursday in the college premises.

Punjabi star Dev Kharoud, Karnal-based Punabi star Vikramjeet Virk, actress Sharan Kaur, singer Tanvi Sharma and other members of the film’s cast interacted with students and spoke about the film’s social message of encouraging the younger generation to remain connected with their roots and soil.

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With the auditorium packed with enthusiastic students, the interaction offered a glimpse into the film’s message even before its release. Trailer of the movie was also screened in the auditorium which charged the students.

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College Management Committee president Sardar Kanwarjit Singh Prince welcomed the entire film team. He said the film is expected to offer more than entertainment, carrying a meaningful message for students, intellectuals and society at large.

Vikramjeet Virk said that the film will be released on September 18 worldwide. “We wish all our fans to watch this movie not only for entertainment, but also for connecting with their roots and Punjabi culture,” he added.

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Dev Kharoud said he felt a strong sense of belonging on visiting Khalsa College and connected warmly with the students. Describing Mitti De Putt as a social film, he said its central message was about encouraging the younger generation to remain connected with their roots.

He also urged students to watch the film in theatres after its release, saying that the story has been made with a larger social purpose. The film has been directed by R Malkana, while produced by Iqbal Cheema and Amar Hundal.

College Principal Dr Chuhar Singh welcomed the artistes and said films carrying positive and constructive messages can play an important role in guiding society.