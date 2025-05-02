DT
Home / Punjab / MLA counters AAP protest

Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 06:28 AM May 02, 2025 IST
State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar’s nephew and MLA, Sandeep Jakhar, and his supporters on Thursday countered AAP activists, who reached his family’s Subhash Nagar residence here, intending to gherao the house over water dispute with Haryana.

The AAP activists assembled at Canal Colony and walked via the college road to reach Jakhar’s house. Sandeep Jakhar and dozens of his supporters were waiting outside for the protesters. When the protesters, led by Punjab Agro Industries Corp chairman and state AAP spokesperson Shaminder Singh Khinda,reached the spot, the MLA came out carrying bottles filled with contaminated canal water. He asked the AAP leaders why the government had not been able to control water contamination in the past three years.

