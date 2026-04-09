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Home / Punjab / MLA demands inquiry into Abohar road work amid rains, hailstorms

MLA demands inquiry into Abohar road work amid rains, hailstorms

Cites substandard construction and negligence; memorandum to be submitted to CM Bhagwant Mann

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Raj Sadosh
Abohar, Updated At : 01:03 PM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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The carpeting of the road connecting Major Surender Chowk to Sadar Police Station Chowk has drawn heavy public criticism.
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After inspecting roads being carpeted despite heavy rains and hailstorms in Abohar, MLA Sandeep Jakhar said he would submit a memorandum to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the upcoming Assembly session, demanding an inquiry into this “bungling”.

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He criticized the carpeting of the road connecting Major Surender Chowk to Sadar Police Station Chowk, which has drawn heavy public criticism. Commuters claim that continuing road construction with bitumen and gravel during the rainy season is effectively a scam. As a result, the road has failed to withstand the rain and hail, causing its surface layers to peel away.

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The road, used daily by hundreds of vehicles, also serves as access to two government senior secondary schools and the nearby bus stand. Jakhar highlighted that bitumen and gravel are typically applied only during scorching summer months of May-June. Carpeting in April, when temperatures are closer to January levels, raises questions about the intentions of the stakeholders.

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Accompanied by former Mayor Vimal Thatai and a dozen ex-councillors, the MLA expressed deep indignation over the use of substandard materials and apparent negligence. He said Chief Minister Mann had promised high-quality road construction, warning against the use of inferior materials, yet the condition of the roads in Abohar “speaks volumes about discrepancies that cannot be tolerated”.

Thatai added that he had previously objected to the violation of civil engineering norms in road carpeting, but the authorities had ignored his concerns.

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