MLA finds ‘middlemen’ at tehsil office in Ropar

Tribune News Service

Ropar, July 18

Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha visited the tehsil office today and found that directions issued by him regarding the ban on the entry of unauthorised persons was being flouted with impunity.

Middlemen were roaming in the office and notices put up three months ago had been removed.

On talking to visitors, he came to know that a resident of Chak Dheran village had to shell out Rs 3,000 against the required fee of Rs 1,300 for a registration deed. Similarly, a resident of Shampura had to spend Rs 10,000 for the power of attorney. Another resident of Mahla village was charged Rs 8,000 against Rs 3,400 for a registration deed.

The MLA said the extra charges were taken from visitors by middlemen.

After numerous complaints of overcharging a few months ago, Chadha had visited the tehsil office following which the district administration had banned the entry of unauthorised people in the office at the time of execution of the registration deed.

Chadha said there were numerous complaints that middlemen were accompanying property sellers or buyers for the registration deed in the office of the registrar.

#Ropar