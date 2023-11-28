MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra's ED remand extended by three more days

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 27

Having interrogated Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Amargarh Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra for four days, Enforcement Directorate officials managed to get the remand extended for three more days.

PMLA case As a director of Tara Corporation, Gajjanmajra had taken a loan from the bank but didn’t use it for the same purpose

ED officials have been probing the alleged violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

ED officials said he was produced in a special PMLA court in Mohali and had been brought back after getting the remand extended. They said they needed the remand to probe the money trail into the alleged Rs 41 crore fraud case of Bank of India, Ludhiana.

The MLA had been arrested from Malerkotla by the ED on November 6 but had to be hospitalised till his discharge from the PGI, Chandigarh, on Friday last. Inquiry officer in the case and Assistant Director Jagwinder Pal Singh had been quizzing the MLA for the past four days. As one of the directors of Tara Corporation Limited, Gajjanmajra had taken a loan from the bank but had not used the money for the same purpose.

The ED officials have been probing the alleged violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. They had also conducted raids on his premises last year. They have been tracking all financial details of his personal, business and family members’ accounts and seeking details of his accounts, movable and immovable assets.

The MLA is running some businesses with his brothers in cattle feed, besides managing a private school. They have factories at various locations, including in UP. Even the CBI is probing the same case to assess the fraud with the bank.

