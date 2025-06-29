MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal cremated

People attend the cremation ceremony of AAP MLA Kashmir Sohal at Tarn Taran on Friday. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
Kashmir Singh Sohal, Tarn Taran AAP MLA who died on Friday, was cremated with full state honours here today in the presence of a large gathering from all sections of society.
The pyre was lit by Dr Navpreet Singh Sohal, son of the departed leader.
The body, placed in a flower-bedecked vehicle at the local Fatehchak locality, residence of the Sohal, was brought in a procession to the cremation ground.
At the cremation ground, wreaths were laid on the body by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhvan, and AAPstate chief Aman Arora.
