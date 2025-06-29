DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Punjab / MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal cremated

MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal cremated

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 12:30 AM Jun 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People attend the cremation ceremony of AAP MLA Kashmir Sohal at Tarn Taran on Friday. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
Advertisement

Kashmir Singh Sohal, Tarn Taran AAP MLA who died on Friday, was cremated with full state honours here today in the presence of a large gathering from all sections of society.

Advertisement

The pyre was lit by Dr Navpreet Singh Sohal, son of the departed leader.

The body, placed in a flower-bedecked vehicle at the local Fatehchak locality, residence of the Sohal, was brought in a procession to the cremation ground.

Advertisement

At the cremation ground, wreaths were laid on the body by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhvan, and AAPstate chief Aman Arora.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts