MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal cremated

Kashmir Singh Sohal, Tarn Taran AAP MLA who died on Friday, was cremated with full state honours here today in the presence of a large gathering from all sections of society.

The pyre was lit by Dr Navpreet Singh Sohal, son of the departed leader.

The body, placed in a flower-bedecked vehicle at the local Fatehchak locality, residence of the Sohal, was brought in a procession to the cremation ground.

At the cremation ground, wreaths were laid on the body by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhvan, and AAPstate chief Aman Arora.