MLA kicks off procurement in Muktsar district

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, April 8

Muktsar MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar today formally started wheat procurement at the grain market in Muktsar.

The legislator assured the farmers that the AAP government was committed to buying every single grain brought to the mandis through the state-run procuerment agencies.

Kaka Brar however warned the officers concerned that if anyone was found harassing the farmers during the purchase process, strict action would be initiated against him/her. Notably, the wheat arrival is yet to pick up in the grain markets as the crop hasn’t been harvested yet. —