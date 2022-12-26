MLA lauds OROP decision

Abohar, December 25
MLA Sandeep Jakhar has appreciated the central government for expanding the benefits of the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme by making appropriate amendments to the scheme.
He said as per the revised order, the scheme would benefit 25 lakh families instead of 20 lakh earlier.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...