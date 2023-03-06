MLA visits depot, claims 500 kg of wheat meant for poor missing

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 5

Jalandhar (West) MLA Sheetal Angural today paid a surprise visit to a wheat distribution depot at Raseela Nagar in Basti Danishmandan here. The MLA found that five quintals of wheat meant for beneficiaries was less than the quantity that should have been distributed.

The wheat was meant to be distributed among beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act.

The MLA alleged that each bag had almost one kg less wheat. The MLA said officials responsible for the lapse would be suspended and an FIR would be lodged against them. The MLA also said he would lodge a complaint with Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak. The MLA visited the depot when government trucks, which brought wheat for distribution, reached the spot. The MLA got the grain weighed.

A complaint was also lodged at the police station No. 5 in Jalandhar after which the police reached the depot.

While drivers of two trucks were apprehended on the spot, an FIR was yet to be lodged regarding the issue.

Angural said, “I have said time and again to officials that the days when they could get away with discrepancies are gone. I will take action against whoever is usurping people’s money. For the past few months, I had suspicions that people were not getting full quota of grain. The doubts were confirmed today. I have lodged a complaint at the police station. I got the grains weighed and found that five quintals of wheat are less. I have also called Minister Lal Singh Kataruchakk. Half a kg or so is being taken out from every sack of grain meant for the people. Those responsible won’t be spared.”

The MLA also said the minister took up the issue with the Jalandhar DC. As per the information, there are 375 card holders at the depot where wheat was distributed. Wheat-laden trucks came to the depot every three months, he said.

Parminder Singh, SHO, said an FIR would be lodged only after recording statements of all concerned.