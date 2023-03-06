 MLA visits depot, claims 500 kg of wheat meant for poor missing : The Tribune India

MLA visits depot, claims 500 kg of wheat meant for poor missing

Says complaint sent to Food & Civil Supplies Minister Kataruchak

AAP MLA Sheetal Angural inspects a wheat depot in Jalandhar on Sunday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 5

Jalandhar (West) MLA Sheetal Angural today paid a surprise visit to a wheat distribution depot at Raseela Nagar in Basti Danishmandan here. The MLA found that five quintals of wheat meant for beneficiaries was less than the quantity that should have been distributed.

The wheat was meant to be distributed among beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act.

The MLA alleged that each bag had almost one kg less wheat. The MLA said officials responsible for the lapse would be suspended and an FIR would be lodged against them. The MLA also said he would lodge a complaint with Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak. The MLA visited the depot when government trucks, which brought wheat for distribution, reached the spot. The MLA got the grain weighed.

A complaint was also lodged at the police station No. 5 in Jalandhar after which the police reached the depot.

While drivers of two trucks were apprehended on the spot, an FIR was yet to be lodged regarding the issue.

Angural said, “I have said time and again to officials that the days when they could get away with discrepancies are gone. I will take action against whoever is usurping people’s money. For the past few months, I had suspicions that people were not getting full quota of grain. The doubts were confirmed today. I have lodged a complaint at the police station. I got the grains weighed and found that five quintals of wheat are less. I have also called Minister Lal Singh Kataruchakk. Half a kg or so is being taken out from every sack of grain meant for the people. Those responsible won’t be spared.”

The MLA also said the minister took up the issue with the Jalandhar DC. As per the information, there are 375 card holders at the depot where wheat was distributed. Wheat-laden trucks came to the depot every three months, he said.

Parminder Singh, SHO, said an FIR would be lodged only after recording statements of all concerned.

District Food Officer preparing report

There were around 300 to 350 sacks of wheat grains per truck that were checked today. Manish Kumar, DFSO, Jalandhar, is preparing a report. It is only after the report is filed that we can confirm officials or entities, who are erring. We will get an FIR registered in this connection once the report has been prepared. Chander Bhushan, additional district food supply controller

Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

