MLA Nachhatar Pal voted against Bhagwant Mann govt: BSP

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 3

Denying that the BSP MLA supported the government during the confidence motion, state Bahujan Samaj Party president Jasveer Singh Garhi today said the Assembly Speaker and government were “lying” in this regard.

Issuing a press note, he said the BSP had directed its MLA to vote against the government. Garhi also published the mobile chat with only party MLA Nachhatar Pal, in which the BSP legislator was instructed to vote against the government.

The BSP MLA spoke against the motion in the House, and later gave a letter to the Speaker asking the the vote tally record be corrected in the Assembly, he said.

Garhi warned if the government kept on that claiming the BSP voted in its favour, then the BSP would burn the effigy of the government on Dasehra.

#Phagwara