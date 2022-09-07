MLA's silence sparks debate on domestic abuse

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, September 6

The viral video of AAP MLA Prof Baljinder Kaur being slapped by her husband has re-ignited a debate on domestic abuse, with the legislator facing questions on remaining silent on the issue.

A two-time MLA from Talwandi Sabo, Baljinder is a member of AAP national executive and heads the party’s women wing in Punjab.

No complaint filed Six days after a video of the assault went viral, the police have not taken action so far. Bathinda SSP J Elanchezhian said, “There is no formal complaint so far. We have conveyed to MLA Baljinder Kaur that if she files a complaint, we will register a case.”

While talking to The Tribune over phone, Punjab Commission for Women chairperson Manisha Gulati said, “It is unfortunate what happened between Baljinder Kaur and her husband, but now the video has gone viral. Being a public figure, she should stand firm as many people follow her and women commission stands with her.”

Gulati also appealed to women to take a stand if they were abused or harassed at home. She said women don’t speak out because they were emotionally bonded to the families.

Writer-activist Nikita Azad tweeted, “If a woman of Baljinder Kaur’s status does not feel safe enough to lodge a complaint, then how must an ordinary woman feel?”

Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal also tweeted, “Totally condemn the despicable violence by husband of Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur. We must call out such weaklings who feel superior using violence on women. Her husband must issue a public apology.”

Prior to joining politics, Baljinder was a lecturer of English at Mata Gujri College in Fatehgarh Sahib and she has done MPhil in English.

She could not be contacted in spite of repeated attempts.

Villagers said as an MLA, Baljinder resolved many matrimonial disputes in her Assembly segment, but it was sad to see that she was not taking up her own issue.

Initially, she got associated with Anna Hazare’s ant-corruption movement in Delhi. Later, she joined the AAP when Arvind Kejriwal floated the party. She first contested Talwandi Sabo bypoll in 2014, which she lost, but in 2017 she won.