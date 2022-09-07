 MLA's silence sparks debate on domestic abuse : The Tribune India

MLA's silence sparks debate on domestic abuse

MLA's silence sparks debate on domestic abuse

A video grab of MLA Baljinder Kaur’s husband slapping her.

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, September 6

The viral video of AAP MLA Prof Baljinder Kaur being slapped by her husband has re-ignited a debate on domestic abuse, with the legislator facing questions on remaining silent on the issue.

A two-time MLA from Talwandi Sabo, Baljinder is a member of AAP national executive and heads the party’s women wing in Punjab.

No complaint filed

Six days after a video of the assault went viral, the police have not taken action so far. Bathinda SSP J Elanchezhian said, “There is no formal complaint so far. We have conveyed to MLA Baljinder Kaur that if she files a complaint, we will register a case.”

While talking to The Tribune over phone, Punjab Commission for Women chairperson Manisha Gulati said, “It is unfortunate what happened between Baljinder Kaur and her husband, but now the video has gone viral. Being a public figure, she should stand firm as many people follow her and women commission stands with her.”

Gulati also appealed to women to take a stand if they were abused or harassed at home. She said women don’t speak out because they were emotionally bonded to the families.

Writer-activist Nikita Azad tweeted, “If a woman of Baljinder Kaur’s status does not feel safe enough to lodge a complaint, then how must an ordinary woman feel?”

Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal also tweeted, “Totally condemn the despicable violence by husband of Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur. We must call out such weaklings who feel superior using violence on women. Her husband must issue a public apology.”

Prior to joining politics, Baljinder was a lecturer of English at Mata Gujri College in Fatehgarh Sahib and she has done MPhil in English.

She could not be contacted in spite of repeated attempts.

Villagers said as an MLA, Baljinder resolved many matrimonial disputes in her Assembly segment, but it was sad to see that she was not taking up her own issue.

Initially, she got associated with Anna Hazare’s ant-corruption movement in Delhi. Later, she joined the AAP when Arvind Kejriwal floated the party. She first contested Talwandi Sabo bypoll in 2014, which she lost, but in 2017 she won.

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner has hunger for more
Jalandhar

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

UK delegation to attend Saragarhi battle anniv
Punjab

UK delegation to attend epic Saragarhi battle's 125th anniversary

Floating solar plant at Dhanas
Chandigarh

Floating solar plant at Dhanas lake in Chandigarh

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money
Punjab

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

