Barnala: Mob attacks police team, two injured

Tribune News Service

Barnala, February 9

An irate mob attacked a police team from the Tapa police station, when they went to conduct a probe illegal slaughtering of cows at Ghunas village. A sub-inspector and a constable were injured in the incident. The official vehicle of the police was also damaged.

As per information, the Tapa police had registered a case under Sections 11 and 12 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act-1960 and Sections 428, 429 and 295-A of the IPC against Jagseer Singh, Mohd Salim, Gugi and Billa from Ghunas village on Tuesday.

In the FIR, it has been alleged that the accused used to kill cows and sell their meat. Though the police have arrested Jagseer, raids are being conducted to nab the other accused.

According to information, on Wednesday, when the police went to Ghunas village to conduct further probe into the case and recover parts of cows, a mob of area residents attacked the police with sticks and hurled stones and bricks on the police personnel. Some unidentified persons also attacked Jagseer, who was taken to the spot by the police, and tried to thrash him.

“Sub-Inspector Renu and constable Mahinder Singh have suffered injuries in the incident. The mob wanted to thrash accused Jagseer. We are conducting further probe and will register another FIR in the case,” said Investigation Officer Kuldeep Singh.

