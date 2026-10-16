Mob vandalises medical store after man’s death in Ludhiana

An angry mob on Thursday attacked and vandalised a medical store in the Old Sabzi Mandi area of Karabara Road here, alleging that the chemist had sold prohibited intoxicating medicines to a man whose death was suspected to be linked to their consumption.

The deceased, identified as Sahil Thakur, alias Sampi, a resident of the Karabara area, had reportedly purchased the medicine from the shop in the afternoon. After returning to his factory, he suddenly collapsed and became unconscious. Factory workers rushed him to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. Kin alleged that a banned medicine was supplied to Sahil, causing his death.

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News of his death triggered widespread anger in the locality, following which a large number of people gathered outside the medical store, smashed its glass panes and ransacked the stock of medicines.

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When the chemist tried to intervene, the mob assaulted him, causing injuries to his head and ear.

After getting information, the police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The chemist, Jaswinder Kumar, was taken into custody.

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Locals alleged that the chemist was selling narcotic drugs from his shop. They claimed that the medicine purchased by Sahil had caused his death.

The chemist,however, denied the allegations. “I did not sell any intoxicant. He used to take chitta. CCTV footage is here; I can show it. He did not buy any drug from me. There is no case of narcotics against me,” he said.

Additional DCP-1 Sameer Verma said that Jaswinder was arrested after registering a case against him on the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. As per the initial investigation, the chemist allegedly sold some prohibited tablets to the deceased.

The police said investigation would be done to check whether banned medicines were sold to the deceased. The chemist's past record would also be verified to ascertain whether he had any involvement in the sale of intoxicating substances.