Mobile app for job-seekers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

The Technical Education Department has launched a mobile app, “PBTECH PLACEMENTS”, to bring job-seekers and industry on one platform.

Director (Technical Education) DPS Kharbanda said that during interactions with industry representatives, the department found that the industry was facing a severe difficulty in tracking suitable candidates for their needs. “For students, common procedures ranging from admissions to fee payment, etc, will be made available on the app. For industry, this portal will act as a database of candidates with their required skills available in their nearest respective areas,” he said.