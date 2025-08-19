The Haryana Government has ordered the suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge), and all dongle services in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts till 11 am on August 21, citing law and order concerns.

The order was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra following reports from ADGP/CID Haryana and Deputy Commissioners of both districts. The authorities expressed apprehensions that inflammatory content, rumours and misinformation on social media platforms could incite agitation, violence, arson and vandalism.

Notably, there has been tension in Bhiwani district due to ongoing protests demanding justice for schoolteacher Manisha, who was found dead near a canal at Singhani village in Bhiwani district on August 13.

The police registered a case of murder and started a probe suspecting that it seemed to be a case of suicide. The administration has been trying to persuade the family to perform the last rites of the body.