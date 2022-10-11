Mobile phone seized from gangster in Ferozepur jail

Ferozepur, October 10
For the second time, the authorities have seized a cellphone from Manpreet Singh Manna, a noted gangster, who is lodged inside the “Chakki Cell” (high security zone) of the Central Jail.
As per information, after the recovery, Manna allegedly threatened jail officials and even tried to hurt himself by banging his head against the barrack wall. Manna has been booked under Sections 506 and 186, IPC, and Section 52-A of the Prisons Act at the City police station.
Notably, Manna’s name had surfaced in the murder case of Sidhu Moosewala following which he was taken by the police to Bathinda on a production warrant.
