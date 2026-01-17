Mobiles, drugs seized in Faridkot Central Jail during surprise raids amid aerial smuggling

The Faridkot police and jail authorities have registered multiple cases following the recovery of mobile phones, narcotics, and other contraband during surprise searches at the Central Modern Jail on Saturday.

During a sudden inspection of Barrack Nos. 3 and 4 of Block No. 3, officials recovered four touchscreen mobile phones and four keypad mobiles from inmates. Those named in the cases include undertrials Pavandeep Singh, Peter Masih, Preet Singh, Kamal Singh, Liara Masih, and Shiva, along with one unidentified person.

In another search conducted later, staff recovered 15 suspicious packets thrown across different areas of the prison premises.

Examination revealed 36 tobacco packets, 24 bundles of beedis, 18 cigarette boxes, three adapters, two small mobile chargers, five headphones, one mobile battery, three touchscreen mobiles, and approximately 151 grams of a suspected narcotic substance.

SSP Pragya Jain directed all police stations and SHOs to maintain updated records of residents living near the jail. Locals have been instructed to inform police before renting properties amid suspicions that some premises may be misused to facilitate illegal activities.

Officials noted that smugglers often wrap mobile phones and drugs in cushioned materials and throw them to pre-identified spots inside the jail, making detection difficult. A prison official said, “The sniffer dogs are stationed at entry gates, but the contraband is now flying in from above.”

SSP Jain added that surprise inspections and coordinated actions with jail authorities will now be conducted regularly. “These checks send a clear message that illegal activities inside or around the jail will not go undetected or unpunished,” she said.