Home / Punjab / Mobiles, drugs seized in Faridkot Central Jail during surprise raids amid aerial smuggling

Mobiles, drugs seized in Faridkot Central Jail during surprise raids amid aerial smuggling

Police and jail authorities crack down on aerial smuggling of prohibited items; residents near jail asked to report suspicious activities

Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 07:39 PM Jan 17, 2026 IST
Police officials conduct surprise inspections at Faridkot Central Jail, recovering mobiles, drugs, and other contraband.
The Faridkot police and jail authorities have registered multiple cases following the recovery of mobile phones, narcotics, and other contraband during surprise searches at the Central Modern Jail on Saturday.

During a sudden inspection of Barrack Nos. 3 and 4 of Block No. 3, officials recovered four touchscreen mobile phones and four keypad mobiles from inmates. Those named in the cases include undertrials Pavandeep Singh, Peter Masih, Preet Singh, Kamal Singh, Liara Masih, and Shiva, along with one unidentified person.

In another search conducted later, staff recovered 15 suspicious packets thrown across different areas of the prison premises.

Examination revealed 36 tobacco packets, 24 bundles of beedis, 18 cigarette boxes, three adapters, two small mobile chargers, five headphones, one mobile battery, three touchscreen mobiles, and approximately 151 grams of a suspected narcotic substance.

SSP Pragya Jain directed all police stations and SHOs to maintain updated records of residents living near the jail. Locals have been instructed to inform police before renting properties amid suspicions that some premises may be misused to facilitate illegal activities.

Officials noted that smugglers often wrap mobile phones and drugs in cushioned materials and throw them to pre-identified spots inside the jail, making detection difficult. A prison official said, “The sniffer dogs are stationed at entry gates, but the contraband is now flying in from above.”

SSP Jain added that surprise inspections and coordinated actions with jail authorities will now be conducted regularly. “These checks send a clear message that illegal activities inside or around the jail will not go undetected or unpunished,” she said.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

