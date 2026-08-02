Mock drill tests ahead of I-Day

With security stepped up ahead of Independence Day, the Chandigarh Police Operations Cell on Saturday conducted a mock drill simulating a bomb threat at the Hyatt Hotel in Industrial Area Phase I to assess the city’s emergency response preparedness.

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The exercise was conducted under the leadership of SP (Operations) Geetanjali Khandelwal and supervised by DSP (Operations) Ranjodh Singh. It began with simulated information about a suspected explosive device on the hotel premises. Operations Cell commandos immediately cordoned off and evacuated the hotel, while HIT teams, the bomb detection squad and dog squad carried out a coordinated search.

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During the operation, teams located a dummy Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in an open area near the RBR Building. The premises were then thoroughly sanitised to rule out the presence of any additional threats.

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The drill involved quick reaction teams, PCR units, Dial-112, the fire brigade, civil defence, the mobile forensic team, the district crime cell, the crime branch, Industrial Area police station, and ambulance services from GMSH-16 and the Police Hospital, Sector 26.

The dummy device was transported in a sandbag vehicle to the open grounds of Police Lines, Sector 26, under PCR escort, where it was disposed of in accordance with standard operating procedures. A final sanitisation of the hotel premises was carried out before the exercise concluded successfully.

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Police said such mock drills are conducted regularly to strengthen inter-agency coordination and enhance preparedness for emergency situations, especially in the run-up to Independence Day celebrations