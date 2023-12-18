Modernise police force: Youth Congress chief to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, December 17
Mohit Mohindra, chief, Punjab Youth Congress, today said the state government has miserably failed to tackle gangsters and drug menace.
He said said the AAP government should call all-party meeting to collectively address the law and order situation and sought special package for the border state from the Centre.
He asked the CM to modernise the police force. “We will seek appointment from the Governor and request him to intervene in this matter,” he said.
The Youth Congress chief said the Punjab Government should focus on strengthening de-addiction centres rather than opening new mohalla clinics.
He said unemployed youth should be given allowance as promised by AAP during campaigning of the 2022 Assembly poll.
