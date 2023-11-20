 Modi ball pen floods markets : The Tribune India

Modi ball pen floods markets

Muktsar: As the Lok Sabha elections are due next year, a ball pen highlighting the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past 10 years has in the market. “More such products will entre the market as the 2024 General Election draws near,” said a Congress leader.

App to gauge voters’ mood

Patiala: As the Municipal Corporation poll is expected to be held soon, politicians are trying their best to woo voters. Former Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu is asking locals to register on a mobile application. Sources said this app lets him gauge his popularity and inform the masses about the work he did in his previous tenure.

Cable war erupts in Patiala

Patiala: Eyeing hefty profits in cable business, a cable war has erupted in Patiala district. Two FIRs against a particular faction has raised eyebrows. Even non-bailable Sections have been slapped against the accused, including Amit Rathi, Patiala urban chief, SAD. While the Akali Dal has claimed the FIRs were being registered at the behest of an MLA, AAP leaders said they had nothing to do with the cases. Whatever may be the outcome of the cable war, people have been reminded that the control stays with those in power.

Punters outsmart cops

Gurdaspur: In the run-up to Diwali festival, cops pulled out all the stops to ensure people did not gamble. As they say there is no lock on the purse of a gambler. Instead of winding up their plans, the punters quietly shifted operations to the city’s outskirts. The cops came a cropper as they waited with baited breath outside hotels and public places to catch their prey. The result was that this time not even a single FIR was registered under the Gambling Act. The roll of the dice surely went in favour of the betters.

Political slugfest takes back seat

Amritsar: Amid the ongoing political slugfest, politicians from across the spectrum attended a marriage ceremony of daughter of Lok Sabha MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, Opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa and BJP Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar attended the event. Though Sukhbir and Bajwa posed for photographs together, the CM made it a point to ensure that he wasn’t seen with leaders of other parties.

