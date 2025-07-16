Modi, Mann pay tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid tributes to Fauja Singh on Tuesday.
Modi wrote on X, “Fauja Singh ji was extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youth of India on a very important topic of fitness. He was an exceptional athlete with incredible determination. Pained by his passing away...”
Expressing grief, Mann wrote on X, “Very sad to hear about the death of famous Punjabi Sikh runner Fauja Singh ji. The world’s oldest runner who made the Sikh community proud in the world with his long distance running, will always live in our hearts and memories.’
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa also expressed grief over the incident.
The Punjab Assembly too paid tributes to legendary marathoner. A motion in this regard was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh.
