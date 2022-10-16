Moga: 12 booked for child marriage

Moga, October 15
The police have booked at least 12 persons, including a youth, who married a 17-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her.
A case has been registered under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and the IPC.
They were booked on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, Ranjit Kaur. She alleged that her in-laws got her daughter married against the girl’s wishes to Robin Deep Singh.
She said her husband, Amrik Singh of Jandiala Guru, had died a few years ago and since then, she had been living at her parents’ house at Bagge village in Moga. However, she maintained her relation with her in-laws. “In July this year, they took my daughter along with them to Jandiala Guru. After a few days, without bringing it to my notice, they married off my daughter,” she said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...