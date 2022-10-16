Moga: 12 booked for child marriage

Tribune News Service

Moga, October 15

The police have booked at least 12 persons, including a youth, who married a 17-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her.

A case has been registered under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and the IPC.

They were booked on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, Ranjit Kaur. She alleged that her in-laws got her daughter married against the girl’s wishes to Robin Deep Singh.

She said her husband, Amrik Singh of Jandiala Guru, had died a few years ago and since then, she had been living at her parents’ house at Bagge village in Moga. However, she maintained her relation with her in-laws. “In July this year, they took my daughter along with them to Jandiala Guru. After a few days, without bringing it to my notice, they married off my daughter,” she said.