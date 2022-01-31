Moga: 2 illicit liquor units busted

Tribune News Service

Moga, January 30

In a special drive against drugs and liquor smugglers as part of the upcoming Assembly elections, the police have busted two illicit liquor manufacturing units and recovered a huge cache of drugs besides arresting 10 suspects in the past two days.

SSP Charanjit Singh Sohal said 510 bottles of illicit liquor and 3,000 litres of lahan was seized. —