Moga: 2 illicit liquor units busted

Moga, January 30
In a special drive against drugs and liquor smugglers as part of the upcoming Assembly elections, the police have busted two illicit liquor manufacturing units and recovered a huge cache of drugs besides arresting 10 suspects in the past two days.
SSP Charanjit Singh Sohal said 510 bottles of illicit liquor and 3,000 litres of lahan was seized. —
