Moga: 240-kg poppy husk seized, one held

Tribune News Service

Moga, November 26

The police have arrested a man and recovered 240 kg of poppy husk from him. However, two of his associates managed to escape from the clutches of the police. The market value of the poppy husk is estimated at Rs 12 lakh.

Giving information, SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said when the police were on a routine patrolling they got a tip-off that three men were bringing a huge quantity of the contraband from Daulewala Mayer village.

The three were identified as Dharamjit Singh, alias Baban, and Jand Singh, both residents of Daulewala Mayer village, and Ajaib Singh, a resident of Bakarwala village. The police stopped a Scorpio vehicle for checking, the SSP said, adding that three persons were sitting in it.

When the policemen were searching the vehicle, two of them identified as Ajaib Singh and Jand Singh ran away from the spot while Dharamjit Singh was arrested, the SSP said.

Twelve bags weighing 20 kg each filled with poppy husk were recovered from the vehicle, the SSP added.

During interrogation, Dharamjit said he brings poppy husk from Rajasthan and supplies it to his customers in the Dharamkot sub-division.

A preliminary probe revealed that previously also several NDPS cases had been registered against Dharamjit, Jand and Ajaib at different police stations in the state.