Moga Additional Deputy Commissioner recuses himself from common village land case

Tribune News Service

Moga, November 20

The Moga Additional Deputy Commissioner, Subash Chandra, has recused himself from hearing the case of reclaiming 108 acres of pasture land in the name of the Saleena village panchayat.

A portion of this land has reportedly been encroached upon by influential political figures, including a former Member of Parliament and a former minister.

A case under Section 11 of the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act, 1961, to reclaim this land was pending in the Additional Deputy Commissioner’s court for the past 3 years.

Taking cognizance of Chandra’s refusal to hear this case, Moga Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh has written a letter to the Director, Rural Development and Panchayat Department, seeking the transfer of this case to some other court for regular hearing.

The Divisional Deputy Director, Rural Development and Panchayat Department, Jagwinder Jeet Singh Sandhu, had also written to the Rural Development and Panchayats, NRI Affairs, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, on November 16 to transfer the case.

“A decision to reclaim this prime land of Saleena village can be taken only if the case is transferred to some other court,” the Divisional Deputy Director said.

