Moga administration swings into action after dog attack leaves one dead, several injured

The Moga district administration swung into action on Thursday following a series of dog attacks in Kapure village, launching a massive drive to capture and relocate aggressive stray dog packs.

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The administrative crackdown comes in the wake of the third horrific incident in the village, where a pack of around 20 stray dogs attacked four farm labourers on Wednesday. While two labourers managed to escape, the other two suffered severe bites at multiple places on their bodies.

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This latest incident marks the third such dog attack in Kapure village within a short span, bringing the grim toll to one person dead and three others seriously injured with severe dog bites. Just days prior, a single migrant labourer narrowly escaped with his life after being dragged down and mauled by a pack, saved only by nearby farmers armed with sticks. Tragically, the first and most severe incident involved 50-year-old local farmer Sarabjit Singh, who was mauled to death late at night by a feral dog pack while returning from his fields, succumbing to blood loss on the spot.

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In direct response to the escalating public safety crisis and mounting anger from the farming community, Moga Deputy Commissioner Sagar Setia today directed immediate field operations. Working in tandem, the Block Development and Panchayat Office (BDPO) and the Animal Husbandry Department, supported by the Chuharchak Animal Welfare Society, successfully captured 15 to 20 stray dogs within a single day.

The captured animals have been shifted to the Chuharchak welfare facility, where they will undergo mandatory sterilization (animal birth control procedures). BDPO Dharamkot, Dharamdas, stated that the operations will continue aggressively to ensure that residents and vulnerable farm labourers can move through the village fields without fear.