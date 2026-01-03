DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Moga businessman loses Rs 8.5 lakh in cyber fraud

Moga businessman loses Rs 8.5 lakh in cyber fraud

FIR registered against Gujarat resident

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 03:47 PM Jan 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo.
Advertisement

The Moga Cyber Crime Police have registered a case against a Gujarat resident for allegedly defrauding a local businessman of Rs 8.5 lakh through unauthorised net banking transactions.

Advertisement

The complainant, Rohit Mittal, a resident of Baghapurana, reported that the fraud took place on December 29, 2025.

Advertisement

According to Mittal, a total of Rs 8,50,000 was withdrawn from his bank account through two separate internet banking transactions without his authorisation. He stated that he had been receiving suspicious one-time passwords (OTPs) on his phone in the days leading up to the incident. Despite alerting his bank about the unusual messages, the funds were subsequently siphoned off.

Advertisement

Following a complaint lodged through the Cyber Crime Helpline, the Moga Cyber Cell initiated an investigation.

During scrutiny of bank statements, investigators found that the money had been transferred to an account held by Aaftab N. Shaikh, a resident of Navsari district in Gujarat.

Advertisement

Based on the findings, Moga Police registered an FIR against Shaikh under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (cheating) and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act (cheating by personation using computer resources).

Further investigation is underway.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts