Moga businessman loses Rs 8.5 lakh in cyber fraud

The Moga Cyber Crime Police have registered a case against a Gujarat resident for allegedly defrauding a local businessman of Rs 8.5 lakh through unauthorised net banking transactions.

The complainant, Rohit Mittal, a resident of Baghapurana, reported that the fraud took place on December 29, 2025.

According to Mittal, a total of Rs 8,50,000 was withdrawn from his bank account through two separate internet banking transactions without his authorisation. He stated that he had been receiving suspicious one-time passwords (OTPs) on his phone in the days leading up to the incident. Despite alerting his bank about the unusual messages, the funds were subsequently siphoned off.

Following a complaint lodged through the Cyber Crime Helpline, the Moga Cyber Cell initiated an investigation.

During scrutiny of bank statements, investigators found that the money had been transferred to an account held by Aaftab N. Shaikh, a resident of Navsari district in Gujarat.

Based on the findings, Moga Police registered an FIR against Shaikh under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (cheating) and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act (cheating by personation using computer resources).

Further investigation is underway.