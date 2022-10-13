Moga cop laughed, patted on Lawrence Bishnoi’s back at district court complex, SSP marks inquiry

Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Moga, October 13
The SSP of Moga, Gulneet Singh Khurana has marked an inquiry into a video that went viral on the social media in which the in-charge of Moga CIA, Staff Inspector Kikkar Singh was seen laughing with dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after patting him (Bishnoi) on his back in a lighter mood.
The incident occurred on the premises of the district court complex in Moga on Wednesday. Bishnoi was brought on transit remand from Ludhiana and was being produced in a judicial court, here.
The SSP Khurana while talking to The Tribune said, “Inquiry is being done in this regard”.
However, the police inspector while talking to a section of the media claimed that Lawrence Bishnoi was going in the wrong direction and he just patted him on his back to move towards the courtroom.
In August, this year, Lawrence was kept in the custody of Moga police for more than 10 days and he was produced in the court by Inspector Kikkar Singh many times. Lawrence remembered being ‘familiar’ with the cop and also retained the memory of the court room’s entry.
It was in this context that Lawrence laughed with the cop in a lighter vein.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report
Says ‘index is erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from ...
Gambian deaths: Data shared so far not enough to determine cause of disease, India tells WHO; more info sought
High level committee formed to analyse details of adverse ev...
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51