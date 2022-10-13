Moga cop laughed, patted on Lawrence Bishnoi’s back at district court complex, SSP marks inquiry

Kulwinder Sandhu

Tribune News Service

Moga, October 13

The SSP of Moga, Gulneet Singh Khurana has marked an inquiry into a video that went viral on the social media in which the in-charge of Moga CIA, Staff Inspector Kikkar Singh was seen laughing with dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after patting him (Bishnoi) on his back in a lighter mood.

The incident occurred on the premises of the district court complex in Moga on Wednesday. Bishnoi was brought on transit remand from Ludhiana and was being produced in a judicial court, here.

The SSP Khurana while talking to The Tribune said, “Inquiry is being done in this regard”.

However, the police inspector while talking to a section of the media claimed that Lawrence Bishnoi was going in the wrong direction and he just patted him on his back to move towards the courtroom.

In August, this year, Lawrence was kept in the custody of Moga police for more than 10 days and he was produced in the court by Inspector Kikkar Singh many times. Lawrence remembered being ‘familiar’ with the cop and also retained the memory of the court room’s entry.

It was in this context that Lawrence laughed with the cop in a lighter vein.

#Lawrence Bishnoi #Moga #Punjab gangsters