Moga court acquits six in 8-year-old UAPA case, three convicted under Arms Act

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge in Moga today acquitted six out of nine accused in an eight-year-old case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act and various sections of the IPC at the Baghapurana police station in December 2016.

The accused, including Jagtar Singh Johal alias Jaggi from Britain, Taljeet Singh alias Jimmy from Jammu and Kashmir, Ramandeep Singh alias Bagga, Dharaminder alias Gugni, Harminder Singh alias Mintu (proceedings abated due to his death), Hardeep Singh alias Bhalwan alias Shera, Anil Kumar alias Kala, Jagjit Singh alias Jaggi, and Tarlok Singh alias Laadi, allegedly attempted to revive terrorism and target killings in Punjab.

The Baghapurana police had booked them under Section 25 of the Arms Act, Sections 17, 18, 19 and 20 of the UAPA, and Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC. However, despite producing 56 witnesses, the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, leading to the acquittal of six accused.

Three accused — Taljeet Singh alias Jimmy, Ramandeep Singh alias Bagga, and Hardeep Singh alias Bhalwan alias Shera — were sentenced to two years in jail and fined Rs 3,000 each under Section 25 of the Arms Act.

Many of the accused are currently lodged in Tihar Jail, Delhi, facing multiple other criminal charges under UAPA, Arms Act, and murder in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court. Jagtar Singh Johal, in particular, faces seven other criminal cases in the NIA Court.

Before their arrests in 2017-2018, most of the accused were residents of the USA, England, Australia, Pakistan, and other countries.