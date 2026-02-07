DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Punjab / Moga court awards life term to father, uncle for killing daughter’s boyfriend

Moga court awards life term to father, uncle for killing daughter’s boyfriend

The murder was perpetrated after Komalpreet, acting under pressure from her family, called her boyfriend Rachpal to her house

Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 03:18 PM Feb 07, 2026 IST
Photo for representation.
A district court in Moga has sentenced a man and his brother to life imprisonment for the murder of a 20-year-old youth who was in a relationship with the man’s daughter. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.04 lakh on each of the convicts.

The victim, identified as Rachpal Singh, alias Sajan, a resident of Vaduwal village, had been in a relationship with Komalpreet Kaur for approximately 18 months. The families lived only 700 meters apart, but the girl’s family opposed the relationship. Although a local panchayat had previously intervened and warned the couple to stay apart, they continued to meet in secret.

According to the police complaint filed by the victim's father, Jagsir Singh, the incident occurred on the night of April 1, 2023. It is alleged that Komalpreet, acting under pressure from her family, called Rachpal to her house.

​Upon his arrival, the girl’s family members ambushed him. He was brutally beaten with sticks and subsequently strangled to death with a rope. To conceal the crime, the perpetrators dumped his body near a canal in the neighboring Lohgarh village.

Rachpal's body was discovered the following morning, April 2, 2023, after a search was launched. The police recovered a piece of wood and the rope used in the crime near the body. Following an investigation, the police arrested the girl's father, Gurtej Singh, her uncle, Chinda Singh, and two minors.

The Moga court found Gurtej Singh and Chinda Singh guilty of murder. While the two brothers received life sentences, the case involving the two minors is still being heard by the Juvenile Justice Board.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

