Moga de-addiction centre operator booked after youth leaps before train

The police have arrested the operator of an illegal private drug de-addiction centre in Moga following the suicide of a 30-year-old inmate, exposing the alleged severe physical abuse at unverified rehabilitation facilities in the region.

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​The deceased, identified as Ravinder Singh (30), had allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train on July 16 here. As his identity could not be established immediately, his body was kept in the mortuary for four days before being cremated by authorities as unidentified.

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​The tragedy came to light after Ravinder’s family eventually established his identity and approached the police with severe allegations against Karanveer Singh, the owner of an illegal private de-addiction centre operating in the Jalalabad area of Moga.

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The family alleged that Ravinder was undergoing treatment at the facility, where he was routinely subjected to brutal physical assaults and torture, ultimately driving him to take his own life. Acting on the complaint, police booked Karanveer Singh for abetment of suicide.

​This incident comes just two days after authorities exposed an illegal drug de-addiction centre in Kotkapura town of Faridkot, underlining a dangerous pattern across the region.

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​A majority of these illicit, unregistered private de-addiction centres operate without medical oversight, relying on severe physical torture, illegal confinement, and violence under the guise of rehabilitation, it is alleged.

It is alleged that inmates were routinely beaten and subjected to harsh coercion rather than receiving legitimate psychiatric or medical care.