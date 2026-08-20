DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Moga de-addiction centre operator booked after youth leaps before train

Moga de-addiction centre operator booked after youth leaps before train

The family alleged that Ravinder was undergoing treatment at the facility, where he was routinely subjected to brutal physical assaults and torture, ultimately driving him to take his own life

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 11:35 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only.
Advertisement

The police have arrested the operator of an illegal private drug de-addiction centre in Moga following the suicide of a 30-year-old inmate, exposing the alleged severe physical abuse at unverified rehabilitation facilities in the region.

Advertisement

​The deceased, identified as Ravinder Singh (30), had allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train on July 16 here. As his identity could not be established immediately, his body was kept in the mortuary for four days before being cremated by authorities as unidentified.

Advertisement

​The tragedy came to light after Ravinder’s family eventually established his identity and approached the police with severe allegations against Karanveer Singh, the owner of an illegal private de-addiction centre operating in the Jalalabad area of Moga.

Advertisement

The family alleged that Ravinder was undergoing treatment at the facility, where he was routinely subjected to brutal physical assaults and torture, ultimately driving him to take his own life. Acting on the complaint, police booked Karanveer Singh for abetment of suicide.

​This incident comes just two days after authorities exposed an illegal drug de-addiction centre in Kotkapura town of Faridkot, underlining a dangerous pattern across the region.

Advertisement

​A majority of these illicit, unregistered private de-addiction centres operate without medical oversight, relying on severe physical torture, illegal confinement, and violence under the guise of rehabilitation, it is alleged.

It is alleged that inmates were routinely beaten and subjected to harsh coercion rather than receiving legitimate psychiatric or medical care.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts