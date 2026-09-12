Moga doctors, cops at loggerheads over storing of body

Doctors and police personnel were embroiled in a dispute over the storing of a body at the Moga Civil Hospital’s mortuary.

Against a capacity to store eight bodies in eight chambers, four chambers are non-functional, leaving the mortuary severely strained.

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The dispute erupted when two policemen brought a body to the hospital’s emergency ward. After Dr Ekam, who was on emergency duty, issued a note directing the police to take the body to Faridkot medical college or to Singhawala village due to the lack of space in the hospital’s freezer, the policemen got into an argument with him.

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In a complaint submitted to SMO Dr Gurwinder Singh, Dr Ekam alleged that police personnel allegedly forced the body into the freezer, which was out of order.

The doctor alleged that he and his staff were manhandled during the confrontation. A video of the heated exchange between the doctor and police personnel has gone viral.

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The SMO said Dr Ekam was on emergency duty when police personnel from the City-1 police station misbehaved with him. He said senior police officers had been apprised about the incident.

Later, the police subsequently took the body back and shifted it to a mortuary at Singhawala village.