Moga ex-cop dies of drug overdose

Tribune News Service

Moga, April 7

A former cop reportedly died of drug overdose at Saleena village in Moga district, the police said today. Gurpreet Singh, 30, was recently shunted out from the police department because of drug addiction. He was admitted to a drug de-addiction centre at Pathankot.

Family members said on Wednesday evening, Gurpreet, along with his friends, consumed drugs (chitta). On Thursday, he passed away. The police have initiated inquest proceedings. —