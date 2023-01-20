Moga jeweller dies by suicide

Moga, January 19
A jeweller has allegedly died by suicide at Baghapurana in district following a dispute over money with a few locals, the police said here today.
The deceased, Gajjan Singh, was running a jewellery shop on the Mudki road for the past many years. The police said he died by hanging himself with a rope from the ceiling fan of his room. The body was taken to the district hospital for a post-mortem, which confirmed that he died of respiratory asphyxia. After recording the statement of Rajinder Kaur, wife of the deceased, the police registered a case of abetment to suicide against Jaswinder Singh Kaka, Rajinder Singh, Rajesh Kumar and Pawan Kumar.
He had borrowed money from some of them while others had refused to return the amount they had borrowed from him. All of them were allegedly harassing the victim who went into depression and ended his life.
