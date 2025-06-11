Moga man left high and dry as NRI bride fails to show up at wedding venue

A groom from Sultanwind village in Amritsar was left heartbroken after his wedding turned out to be a hoax.

Dressed in traditional attire and accompanied by a full wedding procession, the groom reached Moga town on Sunday to marry a woman from the United Kingdom, with whom he had been in touch for some time. However, the bride and her family were not present at the venue.

The groom and his relatives spent hours searching for the bride’s house near the Moga bus stand, as mentioned by the girl during their conversations. When they could not find it, they returned to their village disappointed.

The groom’s father, Sukhjit Singh, said the marriage was fixed through a relative. No police complaint has been lodged.

Moga DSP Sukhamrit Randhawa said, “We are verifying the video that went viral in this regard, but no one has lodged a complaint with us.”

In a similar case last December, a Dubai-returned youth was also cheated under the pretext of marriage.