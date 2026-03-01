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Home / Punjab / Moga man shot dead in Canada while helping ‘kidnapped’ woman

Moga man shot dead in Canada while helping ‘kidnapped’ woman

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 02:00 AM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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Davinder Singh
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A 30-year-old man from Moga district was shot dead in Canada while allegedly trying to help a woman who had escaped from the clutches of her kidnappers.

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Deceased Davinder Singh of Daulatpura Niwan village had migrated to Canada about four years ago and was working as a taxi driver.

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His father Nirbhay Singh said the incident occurred late on Friday evening while Davinder was on duty. According to information received from relatives in Canada, a woman suddenly entered his taxi seeking help after escaping from a group that had allegedly kidnapped her.

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Soon after, the suspected kidnappers caught up with the taxi and opened fire. Davinder Singh sustained fatal gunshot wounds and died on the spot, the family claimed.

The assailants allegedly forced the woman back into their vehicle and fled.

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The Canadian police reached the spot and launched an investigation to identify the suspects and locate the woman.

News of the killing has plunged Davinder’s family and residents of his native village into grief. Villagers described him as a hardworking youth who had gone abroad to support his family.

The bereaved family has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of India for assistance in bringing back his mortal remains for the last rites.

Moga (Sadar) SHO Harvinder Singh Mand said the police had not yet received official information about the incident.

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