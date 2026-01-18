DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Moga mayoral poll to be held by Jan 31, state govt assures HC

Moga mayoral poll to be held by Jan 31, state govt assures HC

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 07:29 AM Jan 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Punjab Government has assured the High Court that the poll to elect the Moga mayor will be held by January 31.

Advertisement

The assurance has come more than a month a half after the post fell vacant following the resignation of Baljit Singh Chani, who was expelled from ruling AAP over alleged “links” with drug cartels.

Advertisement

He had resigned from the mayor’s post on November 27. The government assured the court to hold the election by January 31 during a hearing on a writ petition filed by group of residents and councillors, seeking immediate election to fill the vacancy.

Advertisement

The petition alleged that the state failed to adhere to the time frame prescribed under law for holding the election. The matter was heard by a Division Bench comprising Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi and Justice Vikas Suri. After Chani stepped down, senior deputy mayor Parveen Kumar Sharma was appointed officiating mayor.

The petitioners argued that the officiating arrangement was purely temporary and that Section 38(3) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, mandates that a fresh election to the post must be held within one month of the vacancy.

Advertisement

The plea said repeated representations were made to the authorities, initially on December 4 and again on December 24, as the deadline approached.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts