Moga on edge: Labourer attacked by stray dog pack days after fatal mauling

The stray dog menace has once again come to the fore in Moga, with a migrant labourer sustaining severe injuries after being attacked by a pack of dogs on the outskirts of the town on Sunday.

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The victim’s life was saved after farmers working in nearby fields rushed to his rescue.

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The labourer was walking near agricultural fields in Kapure village when a pack of aggressive stray dogs surrounded and attacked him, biting him on his arms, legs and torso and dragging him to the ground.

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Hearing his cries for help, farmers working in the adjoining fields rushed to the spot armed with sticks and managed to chase the dogs away, saving him from further harm.

The injured labourer was rushed to the Moga Civil Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for multiple bite wounds, and has been administered an anti-rabies vaccine.

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This is the second such incident to have occurred in the same village within a week. Last week, a 50-year-old farmer was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs on an isolated thoroughfare in the village, which is under the jurisdiction of the Mehna police in Moga district.

In last week’s incident, Sarabjit Singh, the victim, had gone to his fields late at night to irrigate crops, and was walking back home along the road when a large pack of stray dogs pounced on him. Overwhelmed and unable to defend himself, Sarbjit sustained severe bite wounds and deep gashes across his body, succumbing to catastrophic blood loss on the spot.

His family, alarmed by his failure to return through the night, had went searching the next morning, and discovered his heavily mutilated body at the scene.

The back-to-back attacks within a week time in the village have triggered sharp resentment among the farming community and area residents, who have accused the authorities of negligence in implementing its animal birth control and vaccination programmes.

Residents alleged that the sterilisation drives meant to control the stray dog population existed only on paper, with little to show on the ground.

Farmers pointed out that migrant and farm labourers, who often moved around the fields in the early morning and late evening hours, were particularly vulnerable to such attacks. They said, despite repeated complaints lodged by village panchayats and farmer unions over the rising population of aggressive stray dogs in the area, the authorities had failed to take any concrete action.

Local bodies have now demanded urgent intervention by the administration, including relocation of aggressive dog packs and a focused drive to address the menace, warning that continued inaction could lead to a fatal tragedy.

Last week, there was a viral video filmed in a densely populated residential locality in Kotkapura in which a pack of five large stray dogs was captured violently attacking and killing a pet dog, tearing it apart within minutes and dispersing into residential lanes carrying flesh. The footage had triggered widespread public anxiety across the district over the predatory behaviour of feral canine packs.